Portage la Prairie man, 56, dies in hospital weeks after attack in his home

A 56-year-old man has died in hospital weeks after being seriously assaulted in his Portage la Prairie home.

RCMP said the man died of his injuries Sunday and homicide investigators have taken over the case.

The 56-year-old was badly injured in an attack in his home on Royal Road N. on May 23.

RCMP said he was assaulted by unidentified people.

Anyone who witnessed suspicious activity in the area the day of the beating, or who knows who might have been involved, is asked to contact RCMP at 204-857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

More from CBC Manitoba: