Residents mistreated at Portage la Prairie personal care home: provincial investigation

A Portage la Prairie personal care home is prohibited from taking new residents after an investigation uncovered instances of mistreatment, a news release from the Manitoba government says.

Lions Prairie Manor Personal Care Home's licence came under review in December after complaints about the 136-bed facility arose between August 2016 and December 2017.

On Wednesday, the provincial government announced it had placed a number of conditions on the care home's licence facility after concluding that 12 of 21 complaints raised by family members amounted to mistreatment.

"This investigation detailed a number of unacceptable incidents where residents were mistreated. We will ensure residents receive a higher and more consistent standard of care," said Health Minister Cameron Friesen in the news release.

The Protection for Persons in Care Office interviewed more than 100 people as part of the investigation.

In addition to suspending new admissions until further notice, the conditions require the facility to educate all new and current staff according to the Protection for Persons in Care Office's directions by no later than Dec. 18, demonstrate that staff are making progress implementing an integrated care plan by that date, and comply with a reporting requirement within 100 days.

Jane Curtis, CEO of Southern Health-Santé Sud, the regional health authority that oversees the care home, said in a news release that the restriction on new admissions will allow the facility to focus on implementing the provincial directives.

"First and foremost, we would like to extend regret and apology for any mistreatment experienced by residents and their families," she said.

Curtis said staff have already received additional training, policies have been implemented, and plans made to provide additional resources to the facility.

Former health minister Kelvin Goertzen met with the families after they appeared at the legislature in May and promised to act following the completion of the investigation.

Liberal MLA Jon Gerrard championed the patients' cause by submitting a report written by six family members, detailing allegations of neglectful care. The allegations included claims about care plans not followed, staff unaware of significant health challenges and residents not getting help to go to the bathroom.

The report itself cannot be publicly released, as it contains sensitive health information of patients.