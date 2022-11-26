Mounties ask for help identifying man involved in serious incident in Portage la Prairie area

Manitoba RCMP are asking for help identifying a man they said was involved in a serious incident west of Winnipeg Friday evening.

Mounties shared a photo of the man, who they say was involved in an incident in the area of Portage la Prairie, Man., earlier in the evening and is now believed to be in the Winnipeg area.

Police said people should not approach the man and asked anyone with information to call 911.

RCMP spokesperson Robert Cyrenne said Mounties are still working on the details and will likely issue a news release Saturday with more information about the incident the man is alleged to have been involved in.

The suspect has long brown hair and a grey beard. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and light-coloured pants, Cyrenne said.

More from CBC Manitoba: