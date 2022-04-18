Vigil held to honour mother, 2 kids found dead in Portage la Prairie

A group of people gathered outside of a home in Portage la Prairie, Man., on Sunday to pay their respects to a woman and two children who were killed inside a week prior.

About 25 people in attendance recited prayers and held candles in remembrance a 32-year-old woman, a six-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy found in home on April 10 by crews responding to a fire.

They were the wife and children of Trevis McLeod, who was arrested Friday and charged with three counts of second-degree murder in connection with their deaths.

Some people at Sunday's vigil left toys and flowers at the door of the house.

Organizer Kindra Stothers says the homicides in the western Manitoba city, about 70 kilometres west of Winnipeg, hit close to home.

Her sister was in an abusive relationship with McLeod before he became involved with his late partner.

"I was in shock. But at the same time, looking back to when my sister was with this man, he was capable of anything. You just didn't know what would set him off," Stothers said in an interview on Sunday.

About 25 people gathered to pay their respects to the mother and two children who were killed in Portage la Prairie last week. (Submitted by Kindra Stothers)

She didn't know the 32-year-old woman, but said they had spoken a couple times. Stothers would see her walking to pick up her daughter from school regularly.

"They didn't deserve this. I want the community to come together to know that they won't be forgotten and that there's people out there that do care and they're not alone," Stothers said.

"I want people to become more aware of domestic violence and that you have to see the signs."

People dropped off toys, flowers and candles at Sunday's vigil. (Submitted by Kindra Stothers)

The charges against McLeod haven't been tested in court.

A close friend of Stothers, Darcy Anderson, attended the vigil outside the home on 7th Street SE on Sunday.

"Portage is a small town. Everybody knows everybody. And I think it's just a way of healing for us," she said.

Trevis McLeod was arrested Friday in Winnipeg and charged with three counts of second-degree murder. (Submitted by RCMP)

RCMP haven't provided an update since McLeod was arrested in downtown Winnipeg on Friday.

The identities of his wife and children haven't yet been provided.