Police warn people in downtown Winnipeg after suspect in triple homicide is spotted in library, skywalk

Police are warning the public that a man accused of killing three members of his family in Portage la Prairie may be in downtown Winnipeg.

Officers are looking for Trevis Mcleod, 50, who is wanted on three counts of second degree murder and arson.

RCMP now say that the victims were his 32-year-old wife and two children, a six-year-old girl and a three-year-old boy.

Police say he was spotted three times in Winnipeg earlier this week:

On Monday afternoon, on Magnus Avenue.

On Tuesday at 1:30 a.m. in the St. Boniface area.

On Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. at the Millennium Library and shortly after walking through the downtown skywalk.

Trevis McLeod was spotted walking in the downtown skywalk in Winnipeg at around 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, RCMP say. (Submitted by RCMP)

He was last seen wearing glasses, a dark coloured ball cap, black coat, black pants, black shoes and carrying a black bag.

Police are warning those who live and work in Winnipeg's downtown that he may be in the area and to call 911 immediately if you see him.