RCMP looking for 4 people who may have info on body found in Portage la Prairie

Manitoba RCMP are looking for four people they believe may have information in their investigation into the homicide of a man whose body was found in Portage la Prairie last month.

The man's body was found on June 24 near Baker Street in Portage la Prairie, which is about 80 kilometres west of Winnipeg.

RCMP said last week the man was the victim of a homicide.

During a news conference Wednesday, Supt. Michael Koppang, the head of the Manitoba RCMP's major crime services, said investigators now believe the man's body was placed near Baker Street sometime between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. on June 20, about four days before it was found.

RCMP are now looking for four people who were seen travelling together in a dark coloured SUV in the area between those hours, Koppang said.

Security camera footage showed they stopped at the Shell/Circle K convenience store at 327 Saskatchewan Ave. in Portage la Prairie at around 4 a.m.

They are described as:

A man with short dark brown hair, approximately five feet nine inches tall, with tattoos on his neck, face and forearms, who was wearing a navy plaid shirt and black pants at the time.

The first man is described as five feet nine inches tall with tattoos on his forearms, neck and face. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP )

A man with short dyed blond hair, approximately six feet tall, with tattoos on both arms, who was wearing a red and black ball cap, black T-shirt, black pants and brown boots at the time.

The second man has short dyed blond hair and is about six feet tall. (Submitted by Manitoba RCMP )

A woman with long brown hair, approximately five feet six inches tall, who was wearing a red flowered shirt and a black skirt at the time.

The third person RCMP are looking for is a woman who has long brown hair and is about five feet six inches tall. (Submitted by RCMP )

A woman with long black hair, approximately five feet three inches tall, wearing a black Nike hoodie and black pants.

The second woman RCMP are looking for has long black hair and is about five feet three inches tall. (Submitted by RCMP )

Investigators did a thorough review of all reported missing people in Manitoba and Canada but none matched the description of the victim, Koppang said.

The man was 20 to 40 years old, with brown hair that was possibly medium-length, Mounties said in a news release on Friday.

The autopsy also revealed the man had scoliosis, or a curvature of the spine. He was between five foot seven and six foot two, the release said.

Anyone with information about the homicide, or who knows someone fitting the description of the victim or individuals in the video, is asked to call Manitoba RCMP's major crime services tip line at 431-489-8551.