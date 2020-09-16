Winnipeg man facing charges after 12-year-old groped in Portage la Prairie hotel pool

A Winnipeg man has been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was groped in a Portage la Prairie hotel swimming pool over the weekend.

Portage la Prairie RCMP were called to the hotel on Saturday at around 6 p.m., police said in a news release Wednesday.

The girl had been swimming with some other youths when a man who was unknown to the group started trying to talk to them, the release says.

"At one point, the adult male grabbed the 12-year-old girl, pulled her towards him and refused to let her go despite her attempts to get away," RCMP said.

Eventually, she managed to swim away back to the other youths, and an adult was told about what happened.

Police were called and a 28-year-old man was arrested at the hotel shortly after the incident. Police haven't named the man because charges have not yet been formally laid.

He faces multiple charges, including sexual interference and forcible confinement.

More from CBC Manitoba: