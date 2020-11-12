1 dead, 4 in hospital after crash in RM of Portage la Prairie
Man, 41, died in crash, police say; his 3 passengers and driver of other vehicle in hospital
A 41-year-old man from Portage la Prairie, Man., is dead and four people are in hospital after a crash on Wednesday.
RCMP were called to the intersection of Provincial Road 240 and Municipal Road 60N in the rural municipality of Portage la Prairie shortly after 1 p.m. on Wednesday, police said in a news release.
Police say the man who died was driving east on Municipal Road 60N with a 41-year-old woman and two boys, aged two and three, when their vehicle entered the intersection and was hit by an SUV heading south.
The 41-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene, police say. The 41-year-old woman and two young boys were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the SUV, a 23-year-old woman, was also taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation continues.