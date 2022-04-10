Man in custody after 3 found dead in Portage la Prairie home following fire

A man is in police custody after three people were found dead in a Portage la Prairie, Man., home after a fire early this morning.

Emergency crews were called to a home on 7th Street SE in Portage la Prairie at about 1 a.m. after reports of a fire, RCMP said in a news release Sunday afternoon.

Once the fire crews managed to put out the fire, three people were found dead inside the home. RCMP said they consider the deaths suspicious.

One man is in custody.

The RCMP and office of the fire commissioner are investigating.