Teen girl in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash near Portage la Prairie, Man.

Several people were injured in a crash near Portage la Prairie, Man., Monday afternoon, including a teenage girl who was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said reports came in at about 2:30 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash at the Highway 26 and Trans-Canada Highway intersection — just east of the southern Manitoba city.

A southbound vehicle merged onto the Trans-Canada and was hit by a westbound vehicle, said RCMP Const. Paul Manaigre.

A teenage girl was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Manaigre, and a few others suffered less severe injuries.

RCMP said further details would be released on Tuesday.

More from CBC Manitoba: