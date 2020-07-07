Teen girl in hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash near Portage la Prairie, Man.
2 vehicles collide at Highway 26, Trans-Canada Highway intersection, say RCMP
Several people were injured in a crash near Portage la Prairie, Man., Monday afternoon, including a teenage girl who was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
RCMP said reports came in at about 2:30 p.m. of a two-vehicle crash at the Highway 26 and Trans-Canada Highway intersection — just east of the southern Manitoba city.
A southbound vehicle merged onto the Trans-Canada and was hit by a westbound vehicle, said RCMP Const. Paul Manaigre.
A teenage girl was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries, said Manaigre, and a few others suffered less severe injuries.
RCMP said further details would be released on Tuesday.
