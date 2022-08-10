Man injured on Portage la Prairie construction site, RCMP say

A Brandon man is in hospital after being injured while working on a construction site Monday in Portage la Prairie, RCMP say.

The 26-year-old came into contact with a tow-behind compactor while working at a site on the Trans-Canada Highway at the city's west end, RCMP said in a news release Wednesday.

The man had significant injuries and was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition, the release said.

It does not appear any criminal activity was involved in the incident, said police, to whom it was reported around 6 p.m. the same day.

Manitoba Workplace Safety and Health is investigating, the release said.

