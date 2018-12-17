2 carts full of stolen items pushed out of Portage la Prairie store: RCMP

A loss prevention officer in Portage la Prairie was struck with a car after trying to stop people leaving with carts full of unpaid-for items Sunday evening.

RCMP were called to a store on Sissons Drive at 5:10 p.m. Sunday.

Three people were seen leaving the store with two carts full of items. The store's loss prevention officer followed them outside, and was struck by their vehicle as they fled.

Sunday night, RCMP spotted a vehicle that matched what the loss prevention officer had seen. They arrested the 26-year-old driver, the only person in the car, but subsequent investigation led them to a house where they arrested another man, 28, and a woman, 29.

All three were remanded in custody. RCMP continue to investigate.

