Woman abducted, escapes captor in Portage la Prairie

Portage la Prairie RCMP believe this man abducted the 29-year-old woman. (RCMP) Portage la Prairie RCMP are looking for a man they say forced a woman into his car in broad daylight last week and held her for two hours before she escaped.

The man, who looked to be in his 50s, pulled up alongside the woman around 12:30 p.m. on March 15 and asked for directions as she was walking on Crescent Avenue W. in Portage la Prairie, RCMP said in a news release Friday.

The man appeared to be in his 50s, police said. (RCMP) The man forced her into the front passenger seat and drove off, police said.

He drove down some back roads before the woman convinced him to take her to a restaurant, where she moved away from him and asked a customer for help.

The customer got her to safety and she called police around 2:30 p.m., RCMP said.

The man was driving a blue Toyota car with rust over the rear passenger wheel. He was wearing a grey sweater or hoodie, a green hat and possibly green pants, police said.

They ask anyone who may have seen the incident or have information to immediately contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

You can also make a secure tip online.

