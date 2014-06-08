Woman abducted, escapes captor in Portage la Prairie
Woman gets away 2 hours after daylight abduction by man who stopped to ask her for directions, police say
The man, who looked to be in his 50s, pulled up alongside the woman around 12:30 p.m. on March 15 and asked for directions as she was walking on Crescent Avenue W. in Portage la Prairie, RCMP said in a news release Friday.
He drove down some back roads before the woman convinced him to take her to a restaurant, where she moved away from him and asked a customer for help.
The customer got her to safety and she called police around 2:30 p.m., RCMP said.
The man was driving a blue Toyota car with rust over the rear passenger wheel. He was wearing a grey sweater or hoodie, a green hat and possibly green pants, police said.
They ask anyone who may have seen the incident or have information to immediately contact the Portage la Prairie RCMP at 204-857-4445 or call Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
You can also make a secure tip online.
