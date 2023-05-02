Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Manitoba

Winnipeg police close westbound Portage Avenue at Wall Street after Empress Street overpass crash

Winnipeg police, emergency and city crews closed westbound Portage Avenue at Wall Street after the crash, according to tweets both posted around 4 p.m. The Empress overpass was also closed in both directions.

Yellow piece of equipment seen lodged into side of overpass; city says to expect 'major delays'

CBC News ·
A piece of industrial equipment is seen lodged into the side of an overpass.
Westbound Portage Avenue traffic was closed after a collision at the Empress Street overpass, police said in a tweet at about 4 p.m. Tuesday. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

A busy strip of Portage Avenue was closed during rush hour on Tuesday afternoon following a collision at the Empress Street overpass.

Winnipeg police, emergency and city crews closed westbound Portage at Wall Street after the crash, according to tweets posted around 4 p.m.

The Empress overpass was also closed in both directions. Westbound traffic on Portage was being diverted down Wall.

A city spokesperson said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to the scene at about 3 p.m. after reports of a crash. One person was taken to hospital in stable condition, according to the spokesperson.

Photos and videos show a large yellow piece of equipment lodged into the side of the overpass on one side. A black pickup truck at the scene appeared to be involved as well.

The city said to expect "major delays" and asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

A black truck crashed into a yellow crane-like piece of equipment that was lodged into an overpass.
Photos from the scene appear to show a black pickup truck crashed into one side of a large yellow metal piece of equipment that collided with the Empress Street overpass. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)
Vehicles drive by a scene where a metal piece of equipment lodged into an overpass.
Eastbound Portage Avenue remained open though westbound lanes were closed while crews were on the scene Tuesday. (Prabhjot Singh Lotey/CBC)

With files from Bryce Hoye

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now