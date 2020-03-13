1 person taken to hospital, westbound Portage Avenue closed after downtown crash

A person was rushed to hospital after a serious collision at Portage Avenue and Colony Street Friday morning.

Westbound Portage Avenue is closed to traffic, the Winnipeg Police Service said in a tweet.

Police block off westbound lanes of Portage Avenue Friday morning. (Mohamed-Amin Kehel/CBC )

Police ask people to avoid the area if possible, as traffic disruptions are expected.

No other details have been released at this time, including how many vehicles were involved.