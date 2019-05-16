Skip to Main Content
Portage Avenue collision sends one to hospital in critical condition
Winnipeg police blocked off a section of Portage Avenue near the Viscount Gort Hotel Thursday morning after a serious collision.
Winnipeg police closed off a section of Portage Avenue near the Viscount Gort Hotel Thursday morning after a collision. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

One person was taken to hospital in critical condition with serious injuries after a vehicle collision on Portage Avenue Wednesday night.

Winnipeg police blocked off a section of eastbound Portage Avenue near the Viscount Gort Hotel shortly before 11:30 p.m. while officers investigated. The street was reopened by around 6:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

Police have not released any other information about the collision. It's not known how many vehicles were involved or what led to the collision.

