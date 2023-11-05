2 men in critical condition after St. James shooting

Two men were taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot on Portage Avenue on Sunday, Winnipeg police say.

Officers and a police helicopter responded to a report of fired gunshots at about 1 a.m. on Portage between Inglewood Street and Hampton Street, police said in a statement.

Police are still at the scene.

Anyone with video surveillance or information that could help investigators is asked to call the homicide unit at 204-986-6508. Anonymous tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or submitted online .

