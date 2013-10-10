4 accused in armed robbery at Winnipeg hotel in police custody

Two men were attacked and robbed at gun point in a Portage Avenue hotel room Sunday morning by four unexpected visitors at their door armed with a firearm and two machetes, Winnipeg police said Monday.

The victims had their sleep interrupted by a woman knocking at their motor hotel door in the 3300 block of Portage Avenue at approximately 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, police said in a press release.

When they let the woman in, three others, including another woman and two men armed with weapons, entered the room and began stealing property.

Both victims were assaulted, suffering minor injuries, police said.

The four alleged attackers fled the hotel in the west side of the city in a stolen vehicle, taking gas from a station on Keewatin Street.

All four accused — two women, 21 and 23, and two men, both 22 years old — were found in the North End and taken into custody by police.

Police also seized five grams of methamphetamine, a sawed-off .22 calibre rifle, ammunition, a knife, as well as some items stolen from the hotel and other property from a previous heist officers believe occurred in the Heritage Park area overnight Thursday.

Police believe the vehicle was stolen from the Fort Richmond area on Friday.

The two men face ten charges related to armed robbery, weapons, theft, drug possession and disguise with intent. The women each face four charges related to armed robbery, theft and possession of stolen property.

