Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle on Portage Avenue

A 50-year-old woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle on Portage Avenue on Friday evening, Winnipeg police say.

The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. in the 1700 block of the street, Winnipeg Police Service Insp. Cam Baldwin told CBC News on Saturday.

The woman was taken to hospital, where she died of her injuries, Baldwin said.

Police had kept part of the street blocked off to traffic late Friday evening. It has since reopened.

Baldwin could not provide any further information about the investigation.

