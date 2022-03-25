Skip to Main Content
Vehicle crashes into bus shelter, hydro pole on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg

A pedestrian was taken to hospital in Winnipeg Friday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a hydro pole and bus shelter on Portage Avenue. 

A vehicle crashed into a bus shelter and hydro pole on Portage Avenue in Winnipeg Friday afternoon. (Travis Golby/CBC)

A pedestrian was taken to hospital in stable condition Friday afternoon after a vehicle crashed into a hydro pole and bus shelter on Portage Avenue, Winnipeg police say. 

The collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. near the intersection of Portage Avenue and Windham Road.

A badly damaged SUV was parked near the scene of the collision. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Police say the driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene, but a blue SUV with a badly damaged front bumper could be seen near where the collision occurred. 

Portage Avenue eastbound is closed near the intersection while Manitoba Hydro while crews fix the damaged pole.

