Knife, screwdriver used to rob Portage la Prairie residents

Portage la Prairie RCMP have arrested two men who allegedly robbed people in the city using a knife and screwdriver.

In the first incident, two people were walking home Friday evening on Tupper Street in Portage la Prairie when they were approached by two men on bikes, police said.

The victims were held at knifepoint while the two men took their cell phone, debit card, money, and a backpack.

While police were investigating this incident, the two men committed another armed robbery using a screwdriver.

Officers responded to the area, and located and arrested two young men.

Most of the stolen items were found when the men were arrested, while police recovered the stolen backpack after searching a residence in the city.

The two men, both aged 20, are facing robbery with a weapon charges.

