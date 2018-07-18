Skip to Main Content
Winnipeg's mayor will support Portage and Main referendum question

Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman wants the people to decide whether Portage and Main should be opened to pedestrians.

Plebiscite was first floated by councillors Browaty and Lukes in June

Ian Froese · CBC News ·
The barrier at the northwest corner of Portage and Main at twilight. Winnipeg Mayor Brian Bowman supports the call to have a referendum question on the issue. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Bowman announced Wednesday morning he will support the call for a referendum on the polarizing issue during the next municipal election this fall.

The motion was put forward by North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty in June. It was seconded by South Winnipeg-St. Norbert Coun. Janice Lukes.

"Since taking office, I have been listening to both sides of this debate very closely, and I agree Winnipeggers should be provided an opportunity to have a direct say on this matter," Bowman said in a statement.

"Building and positioning a city for a population of a million people requires a vision and a plan that is about more than just an intersection, and allowing residents to have a direct say on this one specific city-building effort while also being able to choose an overall vision for a city that is growing every year is important for a city like Winnipeg."

Bowman added the debate has demanded a lot of attention and taken focus away from other pressing issues.

Rival against reopening intersection

Opening the intersection was already an election issue in the early days of the campaign. On Tuesday, Jenny Motkaluk, who is running for mayor and wanted to keep the intersection off-limits to pedestrians, alleged Bowman is being "sneaky" by using a portion of the city's road renewal budget to pay consultants to redesign the intersection. 

Council will vote on the motion on Thursday.

If approved, the yes-or-no question will be added to the municipal election ballot on Oct. 24.

The result would not be binding but rather be received as information by council, a spokesperson for the city said this summer.

Bowman, however, said Winnipeggers would expect the results to be respected by the next council, which he is committed to do if reelected. 

A promise to reopen the intersection to pedestrians was part of Brian Bowman's inaugural 2014 mayoral campaign.

The iconic intersection has been closed to foot traffic since 1979.

The city plans to open the first of four pedestrian crossings at Portage and Main within 18 months.

With files from Laura Glowacki

