Reopening Portage and Main going to a vote
Councillors vote 14-1 in favour of plebiscite on October ballot
In October, Winnipeggers will get a chance to have their say — directly — on reopening Portage and Main to pedestrian traffic.
Council approved the city's first referendum in 25 years Thursday afternoon.
A motion to add a yes-or-no question on reopening Portage and Main was put forward by North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty in June. It was seconded by South Winnipeg-St. Norbert Coun. Janice Lukes.
When it came to a vote Thursday, 14 councillors voted in favour. Coun. Jenny Gerbasi (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) was the lone dissenter.
There is no cost associated with adding a question to the municipal election ballot Oct. 24 because ballots have not been printed yet.
Opening the intersection has already been an election issue in the early days of the campaign.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.