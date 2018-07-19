Reopening Portage and Main going to a vote

In October, Winnipeggers will get a chance to have their say — directly — on reopening Portage and Main to pedestrian traffic.

Council approved the city's first referendum in 25 years Thursday afternoon.

A motion to add a yes-or-no question on reopening Portage and Main was put forward by North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty in June. It was seconded by South Winnipeg-St. Norbert Coun. Janice Lukes.

When it came to a vote Thursday, 14 councillors voted in favour. Coun. Jenny Gerbasi (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry) was the lone dissenter.

There is no cost associated with adding a question to the municipal election ballot Oct. 24 because ballots have not been printed yet.

Opening the intersection has already been an election issue in the early days of the campaign.