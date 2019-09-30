Round dance fills Portage and Main with orange to honour residential school 'thrivers'

About 150 people joined hands at Winnipeg's most famous intersection Monday afternoon in honour of survivors of residential schools.

Organizer Eva Wilson-Fontaine said it was important to honour those who are still here today, but also those who have died.

"So here, I represent them," said Wilson-Fontaine. "I stand here, with everyone here today, representing those who cannot be here."

Wilson-Fontaine said she worked with the Anish Corporation, Wa-Say Healing Centre and the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs to organize the event around Orange Shirt Day, which honours the resiliency of survivors, and reminds people of the lasting effects of residential schools.

She said the round dance on Monday was one example of what can be achieved by bringing different groups of people together.

"When you look around, it's not just Indigenous people. It's people of all colours," she said, gesturing at the crowd around her. "I think one of the simple ways is actually reaching out. There's many ways of reconciliation."

Wilson-Fontaine said events like the round dance are a way for survivors to be able to tell their own stories.

Although now, many survivors are taking on another name, she said.

"Now, they're saying that they want to heal, and that they no longer want to be identified as a survivor, but as a thriver — because they are thriving, they are healing," she said.

"And how they're doing that is through reclaiming their culture and their language and who they are."

'An ongoing battle'

For Sage Kent, coming to Monday's round dance was a way to show her son how far things have come — and how far they still have to go.

"It's important for my son to know that we're fighting an ongoing battle for our culture and our identity and equality," Kent said, as the small boy in the rain jacket and wolf vest stood by her side.

She said she was encouraged by how many people were at the round dance, and she hopes the momentum she saw Monday will help foster the kind of progress she hopes to see by the time her son is grown up.

As someone with family members who went to residential school, Kent said she feels the term "thrivers" is a perfect fit.

"They tried to wipe us out," she said. "And now look how strong we're coming back."

Sage Kent said she was encouraged by how many people were at the round dance, and that she hopes the momentum she saw Monday will help foster the kind of progress she wants to see by the time her son is grown up. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Marvin Prince said seeing the crowd grow at Portage and Main in spite of the rainy weather meant a lot to him.

"I've got a good feeling in my heart," he said.

Prince said he went to day school as a child, and both his parents went to residential school, so it's important for him to make sure people understand what they went through.

"It still hurts… It trickles down, from one generation to the next," he said. "It's something that shouldn't have happened in the first place, and we need to teach people. You can't just shove it under the carpet."

Prince said days like today make him think of his parents, and wish they could see how far things have come. And in a way, he said he thinks they know.

"I'm sure they're watching," he said.