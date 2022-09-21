Former Blue Bombers receiver Joe Poplawski added to club's Ring of Honour

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will add former receiver Joe Poplawski to the club's Ring of Honour at IG Field.

Poplawski will become the 14th inductee at halftime of Winnipeg's regular-season finale Oct. 28 against the B.C. Lions.

Poplawski played for the Bombers from 1978-86 after being acquired from Edmonton. He was named the CFL's top rookie and twice captured the league's top Canadian award (1981, 1986).

A five-time CFL all-star, Poplawski ranks third all-time in Bombers history for catches (549) and receiving yards (8,341) behind only Milt Stegall and James Murphy.

"This is pretty darn special," said Poplawski, whose hometown is Edmonton. "What first comes to mind is all the great teammates I had over the years, and this is certainly a tribute to them as well.

"I also think about the potential future Ring of Honour inductees, too, and it will be a great honour being up on the ring with them."

Poplawski was inducted into the Winnipeg Football Club Hall of Fame in 1990 and Canadian Football Hall of Fame in 1998.

"Joe Poplawski wasn't just a great Blue Bomber, he has long been a great citizen of Winnipeg and an outstanding person," said Blue Bombers president and CEO Wade Miller.

"The Winnipeg Football Club is thrilled to add him to our Ring of Honour along with the other legends of the franchise."

