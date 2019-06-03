Homicide in Poplar River leads to 3 arrests: RCMP

Police in Poplar River are investigating a homicide after a man died following an assault on Friday.

RCMP were called around 8:45 a.m. on May 31 after a 24-year-old man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man from Poplar River and charged him with manslaughter. Two others, a 28-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, also from Poplar River, were arrested. Assault charges are pending against them.

Poplar River is 346 kilometres north of Winnipeg, along the shore of Lake Winnipeg.

