'Everybody's elder': Poplar River First Nation woman celebrates 105th birthday

An elder in a Manitoba First Nation celebrated her 105th birthday Tuesday, marking the day with a feast and cake.

Esther Berens was the honouree at the elder's lodge where she lives in Poplar River First Nation, about 345 kilometres north of Winnipeg.

Her response, when asked about her secret to longevity?

"One time we asked her … and she said, just eating porridge," said Kayla Berens, who previously worked with Esther at the lodge and returned to the centre Tuesday to help prepare the meal.

"When she eats porridge, she doesn't use milk or sugar — just porridge," she added, laughing.

Esther Berens sits beside her son, Michael Berens, at her 105th birthday party in Poplar River First Nation on Tuesday. (Submitted by Kayla Berens)

Whatever the secret is, Esther remains one of the healthiest elders in the community, Kayla said.

"She's everybody's elder," Kayla said. "Everyone respects her. She's Poplar River's elder, and the idol."

The 105-year-old is a grandmother and great-grandmother. She wasn't available for an interview because she's more comfortable speaking Saulteaux than English, Kayla said.

Esther Berens gets a hug at her birthday party Tuesday. (Submitted by Kayla Berens)

After the dinner, the group sang 'Happy birthday' to her, finished with a kiss on the head from her son, Michael.

"She's always been kind and she's bright and she's a very strong-willed lady," Kayla said. "She's just an awesome person."