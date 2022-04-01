Pope's apology 'blanketed entire country with some hope,' Winnipeg residential school survivors say

WARNING: This story contains distressing details.

Two Manitoba residential school survivors are filled with a sense of hope following Pope Francis' apology for the conduct of some members of the Roman Catholic Church involved in Canada's residential school system.

Following a week of talks with First Nations, Inuit and Métis delegations, the Pope said he felt "sorrow and shame" for the conduct of those who ran the schools.

Mary Courchene from Sagkeeng First Nation spent 10 years at Fort Alexander Indian Residential School. Her family's home was just a five-minute walk away.

"Those 10 years were fraught with loneliness. Loneliness for my parents who lived next door, my family who lived next door. It was terrible," she said.

Listening to the Pope's words on Friday made her emotional; overwhelmed with conflicting feelings both of hope, but also remembrance of that dark time.

"I feel a real sense of relief, but it's not the end ... there's a lot of repentance to be had, and a lot of action must follow this apology from the head of the Catholic community," she said.

Jennifer Woods, a residential school survivor from Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation, currently works with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation. (Jennifer Woods/Zoom)

Fellow survivor Jennifer Wood, an Ojibway woman from Neyaashiinigmiing First Nation in Ontario who is now living in Winnipeg, is celebrating.

"My initial reaction was relief and a sense of hope. I don't know how I would have felt if he would have let down the survivors that traveled to Rome to seek an apology," she said in an interview with Marcy Markusa on CBC Manitoba's Information Radio on Friday.

"You could probably hear a sigh of relief and a lot of tears across this country from our First Nations survivors who have been standing by, watching, waiting, anticipating to hear the pope's apology. He just blanketed an entire country with some hope."

LISTEN | Jennifer Wood feels hopeful after Pope apologizes:

Information Radio - MB 9:08 The Pope has apologized for the conduct of some members of the Catholic Church in Canada's residential school system, and he expressed sorrow and shame for the role those members played in the abuses... How does that resonate with residential school survivors watching from Winnipeg? Jennifer Wood is a residential school survivor. Three generations of her family spent time in residential schools in this country. She shares with host Marcy Markusa what she hopes happens next. 9:08

But Wood needs him to visit Canadian soil to say those words again, which she hopes will lend more credence to what survivors have said for years.

"For him to come, it's going to bring a lot of validation ... It's going to start a new path down for reconciliation. It's going to open the eyes of other Canadians living in this country that they will definitely see that this was the truth, this did happen," Wood said.

"It's going to open up so many doors and so many hearts."

Apology 'nothing short of miraculous'

A number of local Indigenous organizations issued statements on Friday in light of the Pope's apology.

Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak Grand Chief Garrison Settee said it was "nothing short of miraculous."

"This apology opens the door for many people to truly begin the process of real healing," he said in a news release.

"Now begins the journey of genuine reconciliation. This work will not be easy. I ask all Canadians to stand in solidarity with us as we move forward."

WATCH | Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous delegates for 'deplorable' abuses at residential schools:

'I am very sorry': Pope Francis apologizes for abuses at residential schools Duration 13:41 Saying he was 'deeply grieved by the stories of the suffering' experienced in residential schools, Pope Francis apologized to Indigenous delegates at a public audience at the Vatican. 13:41

Manitoba Métis Federation President David Chartrand said he was "relieved" to hear it. The MMF was not represented in Rome this week, but is meeting with His Holiness later this month.

The MMF left the Métis National Council last year over membership issues with the Métis Nation Ontario.

"I know many from our Nation have been waiting for this apology for many years," he said in a statement.

"It is our hope that this apology, combined with an exclusive meeting between Pope Francis and the Red River Métis, will help begin the healing process and unite us on the journey of reconciliation and revitalization."

The head of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, Stephanie Scott, said the apology marks the start of meaningful steps by the Church to "take responsibility for its egregious actions, the effects of which are still felt across communities and generations today."

Meanwhile, the head of the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs called it a "historic moment," but one that's bittersweet.

"More than 150,000 children were stolen from their homes and forced to attend residential schools between the 1880s and 1996: a number still raw to hear in the midst of this apology and the thousands of unmarked graves being discovered," interim Grand Chief Eric Redhead said in a news release.

Support is available for anyone affected by their experience at residential schools or by the latest reports.

A national Indian Residential School Crisis Line has been set up to provide support for former students and those affected. People can access emotional and crisis referral services by calling the 24-hour national crisis line: 1-866-925-4419.