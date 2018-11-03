Pop-up restaurant offers menu that reflects diversity of Winnipeg cultures

The menu at a pop-up restaurant happening in Winnipeg this weekend aims to reflect the many different cultures that make up this city.

Homespun is the latest instalment in the Hachere Pop Up Collective series at the Marion Street Eatery. Steve Strecker is the owner and operator of Atomic Dinner Rolls, and his is the brain behind the eclectic menu guests can experience this Sunday.

Strecker was the executive chef of the ERA Bistro at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights when it was named restaurant of the year for 2017 by Ciao Magazine.

"Coming from the human rights museum, I'm very into the community of Winnipeg. I think that what makes Winnipeg special is the people, so I wanted to do a menu that reflects that," Strecker said.

The seven-course menu includes a twist on Three Sisters Stew, a traditional Indigenous dish that combines corn, beans and squash. The menu also includes dishes that draw influences from Ukrainian, Italian, French and Filipino cuisines.

"And the fun little thing about this menu is that each course can also be associated to another member of the Hachere crew," Strecker said.

Strecker has 14 years of experience in the restaurant business and he says Winnipeg's scene is in a transitional period.

"A lot of people say Winnipeg's always about 10 years behind on the culinary scene," he said. "To an extent hat might be true, but I also like to think that we don't start doing something until we're ready to do it right and make it the best it possibly can be."

He says many young chefs are coming out of local culinary arts schools and opening up their own businesses, and making their own mark on the city's food scene.

Sunday's event starts at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available on Eventbrite and cost $68.56.

Root vegetable Wellington

Ingredients:

Puff Pastry—1 (250 grams) package, thawed

Carrot—1 medium sized, peeled

Zucchini—1 medium sized

Red Onion—1 small, peeled

Eggplant—1 small

Tomato—1 small

Parsley—1 bunch (roughly 40 grams)

Garlic—4 cloves

Canola Oil—240 millilitres or 1 cup

Oregano, fresh—1 sprig (roughly 20 grams)

Rosemary, fresh—1 sprig, chopped (roughly 20 grams)

Dill, fresh—1 sprig, chopped (roughly 20 grams)

Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Step 1 — Preheat your oven to 350 degrees. Slice your tomato in half, season with salt and pepper and place skin-side down on a baking tray and bake for 25 minutes.

Step 2 — Slice your eggplant into thin strip, add a sprinkle of salt and allow it to release it's moisture on a paper towel. Set aside. Save any scrap eggplant you may have.

Step 3 — Put a pot of water on to boil. Set up an ice bath of cold water and ice cubes to shock the vegetables.

Step 4 — Slice carrot, zucchini, and onion into strips. Set aside and save any vegetable scraps. One vegetable at a time, cook the vegetable in the boiling water until tender and quickly cool in the ice bath. Drain the excess water and pat dry.

Step 5 — In a frying with a little oil, cook your vegetable scraps until tender. Add in your roasted tomato and season with salt and pepper. Blend this mixture to make your sauce and strain. Set aside.

Step 6 — In a blender, combine your garlic, oil and herbs and puree until smooth.

Step 7 — Roll out your puff pastry to roughly a quarter inch thick. Cut into four even squares. Brush the puff pastry with your herb mixture. Layer your vegetables in equal parts in the centre of each square. Starting at one end, fold the exposed puff pastry over the vegetables and seal by pinching it closed. Place on a baking tray with the sealed seam side down. Bake for approximately 25 minutes or until the puff pastry is golden brown.

Step 8 — Reheat your tomato sauce and spoon on to a plate. Take your baked Wellington and slice in half on the bias and place one on top of each other on the tomato sauce. Serve and enjoy.