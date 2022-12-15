Several western Manitoba highways closed due to poor driving conditions

Poor driving conditions due to snow led to the closure of several western Manitoba highways Wednesday evening.

Just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, the province announced access to the Saskatchewan border via Highway 16, from the junction of Highway 83 east of Foxwarren, and via Highway 5 from Roblin, was blocked off.

Minutes later, the province announced the closure of Highway 41 from Highway 42 to Highway 16, which connects the communities of Binscarth and St. Lazare.

Just before 6:50 p.m., the province announced it had closed Highway 45, from Vista to Russell, as well as Highway 83, from Russell — through Roblin — to the junction of Highway 49, which is just south of Benito.

Most other highways in western Manitoba are described by the province as covered in snow.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for all of southern Manitoba, including the city of Winnipeg, as well as portions of western Manitoba, southeastern Saskatchewan and northwestern Ontario, as those regions feel the effects of a winter storm generated from a Colorado low.

For an updated list of road conditions and closures, visit the Manitoba 511 page.