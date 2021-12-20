Inspectors found track maintenance problems before derailment

Months before a Manitoba train conductor bled to death in a derailment along the rail line to Churchill, track inspectors had flagged numerous maintenance issues in that area, the Free Press has learned.

Transport Canada inspection reports obtained through freedom-of-information requests add to questions around how Ottawa oversaw the transfer of the Hudson Bay Railway from Omnitrax to local groups.

