Employee attacked while trying to stop shoplifter at Polo Park mall

An employee at one of Winnipeg's busiest shopping centres was attacked while trying to stop a shoplifter on Thursday.

The man was working at one of the retail stores in Polo Park mall when he confronted a male youth who had tried to steal something, police said.

The youth attacked the man, who was injured and sent to hospital in unstable condition.

The attack happened at this Foot Locker on the second level of the mall, witnesses say. (Warren Kay/CBC)

Police said they were called around 8:30 p.m. to the mall and arrested a male youth being held by security staff.

Someone posted on Twitter that the 19-year-old employee was stabbed in the neck at Foot Locker. An employee at a store near the Foot Locker also identified the location to CBC News.

Police would not confirm any of those details.

