8 teens arrested after 3 boys attacked, robbed in Polo Park mall

Eight teenagers have been arrested after three other teens were attacked and robbed inside a store at one of Winnipeg's busiest shopping malls last Friday, police say.

The two groups got into an argument in Polo Park shopping centre around 6 p.m. and it quickly escalated, police said in a Tuesday news release.

One person in the larger group flashed a gun and another robbed one of the victims of a cellphone, they said.

The larger group then began assaulting the three boys — two 16-year-old boys and a 15-year-old boy — who took refuge in one of the mall's stores while police were called.

The victims had minor injuries and did not require medical attention, police said.

The attackers ran off before officers arrived but police found eight suspects, ranging in age from 13-17, in the area, a few blocks from the mall, shortly after the incident.

Police say they found a large knife and a BB handgun, designed to look like a Glock 19, nearby and seized those items as evidence.

The victims and attackers did not know each other, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 204-986-6219 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by phone at 204-786-8477 (TIPS) or through the website.

