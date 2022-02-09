Polo Park prepares for weekend anti-mask protest

A Winnipeg mall is preparing for a group of protesters planning to gather there this weekend without masks on in defiance of provincial public health orders.

Protesters are expected to hold the maskless gathering at CF Polo Park at noon on Saturday.

"We are aware of this and have taken the steps to ensure the safety and security of the customers and staff at CF Polo," general manager Peter Havens said in a statement.

A Winnipeg police spokesperson said the service is also aware and will be monitoring the event.

An online post for the so-called "mega maskless Manitoba" event encourages people to attend to "create a mega maskless shockwave back to a better normal all while honouring our truckers, heritage and rights."

The post also suggested people "sport any trucker or Canadiana clothing."

Demonstrators have been holding a protest at the Manitoba Legislature since Friday against pandemic restrictions and a federal vaccine mandate for truckers.

The latest round of public health orders that came into effect on Tuesday increase allowable indoor and outdoor gathering sizes in private and public settings. Failure to wear a mask inside a public place can result in a fine of $298.