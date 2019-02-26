Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries chair left over 'fundamental disagreement': Premier

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said Polly Craik's departure as chair of Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries was tied to a "fundamental disagreement," which he implied was connected with her interest in an expansion of Club Regent Casino.

"I think you'd have to assume that, wouldn't you?" Pallister answered Tuesday when questioned about the link between Craik's departure and the multimillion-dollar Winnipeg casino expansion, after telling reporters the Crown corporation needs to be more prudent fiscally.

"I'll just say this: when we're given the choice as a government to stand up to Manitobans' best interest, we take that choice very seriously."

Pallister responded for the first time Tuesday after it became known that Craik, a Progressive Conservative appointee and businesswoman, was no longer in her MLL post — which he characterized as a resignation instead of an ouster.

He quickly dismissed charges of political interference, and instead said his government had a "fundamental disagreement" with Craik.

Gambling's growth unwise, Pallister says

"We don't believe that while we're doing a gambling review, we should be expanding capital investment in casinos in Manitoba."

The government last Thursday announced Randy Williams would be promoted to board chair, but made no mention of Craik's departure — which would normally be common practice in notifications of board changes involving Crown corporations.

A notice on the Orders in Council website, dated Feb. 13, indicated that Craik's appointment as board member and board chair had been revoked.

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister said a 'fundamental disagreement' over the expansion of the gaming industry was behind the decision of board chair Polly Craik to walk away. Craik has said that she was dismissed. (Mike Groll/Associated Press)

Pallister has previously run into conflict with the boards of Crown corporations.

All but one member of the Manitoba Hydro board walked out last year after failing to get an audience with the premier, and following an order that the board cancel a planned $70-million payment to the Manitoba Metis Federation, intended as a means to forestall opposition to future Hydro projects.

​Craik told the Winnipeg Free Press last week she was dismissed from the board, which runs counter to Pallister's description of events.

"She's moving on to other things," he told media. "That's her choice."

Despite the purported disagreements, Pallister complimented Craik for her service and said the board should be applauded for its adept handling of the legalization of cannabis last year.

The Tory government has put a pause on the development of the province's gaming industry while in power.

They have stopped issuing any new licences while a review of gambling revenues and social costs is ongoing, scrapped a $75-million plan to relocate MLL's headquarters to downtown Winnipeg.

The province also refused to open a First Nations-run casino in Winnipeg, much to the chagrin of several chiefs, and pressed pause on the expansion of Club Regent Casino.