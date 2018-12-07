Police riding Winnipeg buses more often, chief says

Winnipeg police officers are spending more time on buses in an effort to improve transit safety.

Police Chief Danny Smyth told the Winnipeg Police Board on Friday that officers spent a total of 48 hours on buses or in the downtown transit corridor in November, compared to 41 hours in October and 31 hours in September.

The officers are not patrolling buses, the chief said. Rather, police are taking buses between downtown destinations instead of walking, in response to concerns raised by bus drivers and passengers.

"We have a pretty big downtown and we asked our members, particularly those on foot patrol, to try to track their time when they're in the transit corridors," Smyth said following the board meeting.

"We encourage them to use the bus to get to different places within the downtown."

Smyth offered no opinion about whether police should ride buses full-time, other than saying that would incur a significant cost.

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1505, which represents drivers and other transit employees, wants Winnipeg to create a dedicated transit police force.

Meth, booze theft blamed for property-crime spike

The Winnipeg Police Service says more property crimes were reported in the one-year period ending on Sept. 30 than in the same timeframe one year earlier.

The police say property-crime reports rose to 31,796 during the period from October 2017 to September 2018, a 21 per cent increase over the same period last year.

Smyth attributed the rise to methamphetamine use, which drives some people to steal property and attempt to sell it at pawn shops, as well as liquor-store robberies.