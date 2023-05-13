Police investigating suspicious circumstances involving men near Winnipeg schools

Police arrested and released a man without charging him in connection with what they call "suspicious circumstances," in which children were being watched at a St. Vital school this week.

The man, who police didn't identify, was arrested without incident Friday after he returned to Victor H.L. Wyatt school on Meadowood Drive, police said Saturday in a news release.

A day earlier, school officials called police to report that a man between 40 and 50 years old was watching kids over the noon hour. He didn't speak to nor approach anyone but ran away when school staff approached him, police said.

The man was interviewed by officers in the child abuse unit and released without charge pending further investigation, police said.

He was on school property and didn't have kids at the school, a police spokesperson said.

This situation is not related to two others reported Thursday in the River East Transcona School Division, said police.

Around 3:45 p.m. a man approached two children, age nine to 11, at Wayoata Elementary School in Transcona, spoke to them and tried to pull them toward himself.

The children pulled away, and the man, who appeared to be about 30 years old, ran north on Wayoata Street toward Kildare Avenue E.

An hour later, a man driving a four-door grey sedan approached an 11-year-old at Arthur Day Middle School in Transcona.

He got out of the car and tried to lure the child back to his home with the promise of video games and candy, police said.

The man allegedly grabbed the child, who pulled away. He drove off before police arrived.

He was described as about 40 years old.

Police said their investigation continues, and anyone with information, including home surveillance in this area, is asked to call them at 204-986-3296 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).