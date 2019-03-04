Police investigate 'critical incident' in Winnipeg's West End

Two homes and part of an alley in Winnipeg's West End are taped off by police as part of an investigation.

Not a lot of information is being released by police other than it is a "critical incident" and officers will be in the area for an "extended period" of time.

The houses are on McGee Street between Wellington and Notre Dame avenues. The alley is between McGee and Maryland streets.

Police were called to the area around 9 p.m. Sunday.