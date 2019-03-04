Skip to Main Content
Police investigate 'critical incident' in Winnipeg's West End

Two homes and part of an alley in Winnipeg's West End is taped off by police as part of an investigation.

Houses are on McGee Street between Wellington and Notre Dame avenues

Two houses have been taped off as police investigate an incident on McGee Street. (Travis Golby/CBC)

Two homes and part of an alley in Winnipeg's West End are taped off by police as part of an investigation.

Not a lot of information is being released by police other than it is a "critical incident" and officers will be in the area for an "extended period" of time.

The houses are on McGee Street between Wellington and Notre Dame avenues. The alley is between McGee and Maryland streets.

Police were called to the area around 9 p.m. Sunday.

A stretch of back lane is also taped off by police. (Meaghan Ketcheson/CBC)

