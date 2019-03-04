Police investigating serious incident in Winnipeg's west end
Winnipeg police blocked off a stretch of back lane in Winnipeg's west end late Sunday night while they investigated what they called a serious incident.
Officers on scene, back lane blocked off
Winnipeg police blocked off a stretch of back lane in Winnipeg's west end late Sunday night while they investigated what they called a serious incident.
Two houses on McGee Street and a stretch of back lane between Wellington Avenue and Notre Dame Avenue were taped off by police.
A police spokesperson would only say that officers were investigating a serious incident.
More details are expected to be released on Monday.