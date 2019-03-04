Skip to Main Content
Police investigating serious incident in Winnipeg's west end

Police investigating serious incident in Winnipeg's west end

Winnipeg police blocked off a stretch of back lane in Winnipeg's west end late Sunday night while they investigated what they called a serious incident.

Officers on scene, back lane blocked off

CBC News ·
A stretch of back lane between Wellington Avenue and Notre Dame Avenue has been taped off by police. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

Winnipeg police blocked off a stretch of back lane in Winnipeg's west end late Sunday night while they investigated what they called a serious incident. 

Two houses on McGee Street and a stretch of back lane between Wellington Avenue and Notre Dame Avenue were taped off by police.

A police spokesperson would only say that officers were investigating a serious incident.

More details are expected to be released on Monday.

Two houses on McGee Street have been taped off as police investigate. (Walther Bernal/CBC)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us