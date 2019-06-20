Harrow School put in hold and secure while Winnipeg police called to nearby weapons incident

Winnipeg police are releasing little information about a weapons call that put an elementary school in a hold and secure and closed streets in the Grant Park neighbourhood Thursday.

Officers were called to what police are referring to as a weapons-related incident near the corner of Guelph Street and Taylor Avenue around 2:35 p.m. CT.

A police spokesperson said the call was wrapped up around 3:30 p.m.

Nearby Harrow School was put into a hold and secure while officers were on scene, but the order has since been lifted, according to police.

In a hold and secure situation, entry and exit to the school is limited but classes continue inside.

TRAFFIC ALERT: TAYLOR AVE. CLOSURE.<br>TAYLOR is closed from the WALMART ENTRANCE to HARROW.<br>Due to a police incident.<br>Use alternate routes.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WpgTMC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WpgTMC</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/winnipeg?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#winnipeg</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/traffic?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#traffic</a> <a href="https://t.co/78J2zMvEOW">pic.twitter.com/78J2zMvEOW</a> —@WinnipegTMC

Police didn't say what exactly brought them to the area or whether or not any arrests were made.

A stretch of Taylor Avenue was briefly closed to traffic during the incident, but it's since been reopened.

