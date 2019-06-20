Skip to Main Content
Harrow School put in hold and secure while Winnipeg police called to nearby weapons incident
Winnipeg police are releasing little information on a weapons call that put a school in a hold and secure and closed streets in the Grant Park neighbourhood Thursday.

Police were called to a weapons-related incident near the corner of Guelph Street and Taylor Avenue around 2:35 p.m. Thursday. (Rudy Gauer/CBC)

Officers were called to what police are referring to as a weapons-related incident near the corner of Guelph Street and Taylor Avenue around 2:35 p.m. CT.

A police spokesperson said the call was wrapped up around 3:30 p.m.

Nearby Harrow School was put into a hold and secure while officers were on scene, but the order has since been lifted, according to police.

In a hold and secure situation, entry and exit to the school is limited but classes continue inside.

Police didn't say what exactly brought them to the area or whether or not any arrests were made.

A stretch of Taylor Avenue was briefly closed to traffic during the incident, but it's since been reopened.

