Police watchdog investigates after woman suffers fractured arm during arrest

A woman's arm was fractured while she was being arrested on the weekend in Winnipeg, says Manitoba's police watchdog, which is looking into the incident.

The Independent Investigation Unit said the 19-year-old's injury was reported by the Winnipeg Police Service shortly after the arrest at midnight on Jan. 18.

Officers were called to Pembina Highway, near Dalhousie Drive, about a woman in distress, the Winnipeg Police Service reported.

The woman appeared to be intoxicated and when the officers tried to take her into custody, she became unco-operative and resisted arrest, police said.

After she was handcuffed, the woman complained her left arm was sore. She was driven to Victoria Hospital, where she was treated for fractures to her left arm.

"As a fracture to the arm is defined as a serious injury under IIU regulations, the IIU is mandated to investigate," a news release said.

No further details are being provided at this time because it is an active investigation, the watchdog said.

Anyone who has information or video footage that could help the investigation is asked to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.