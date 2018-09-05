Skip to Main Content
Manitoba's police watchdog investigating incident that left man with facial fracture
New

Manitoba's police watchdog investigating incident that left man with facial fracture

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating an arrest in which a man, who officers say was armed and aggressive, sustained a fracture to his face.

Officers used force to subdue armed and aggressive man during wellness check

CBC News ·
Manitoba's police watchdog will probe an incident in which a man suffered a fractured bone in his face. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating an incident in which a man sustained a fracture to his face during a confrontation with officers. 

Officers who responded to a wellness check at an apartment on Sargent Avenue in Winnipeg on the night of Sept. 3 used force to subdue the man, 34, who became aggressive and armed himself with a weapon, the Independent Investigation Unit said in a media release.

The man was treated at hospital for his injury.

The IIU is obligated to investigate serious injuries sustained by people during their dealings with police officers. 

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage of the encounter may contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060. 

No further details will be provided about the investigation, the IIU said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us