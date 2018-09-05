Manitoba's police watchdog investigating incident that left man with facial fracture

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating an incident in which a man sustained a fracture to his face during a confrontation with officers.

Officers who responded to a wellness check at an apartment on Sargent Avenue in Winnipeg on the night of Sept. 3 used force to subdue the man, 34, who became aggressive and armed himself with a weapon, the Independent Investigation Unit said in a media release.

The man was treated at hospital for his injury.

The IIU is obligated to investigate serious injuries sustained by people during their dealings with police officers.

Witnesses or other individuals who have information or video footage of the encounter may contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.

No further details will be provided about the investigation, the IIU said.