Cops cleared of misconduct after suspect fleeing arrest breaks rib: police watchdog

Manitoba's police watchdog found no evidence of wrongdoing by officers who tackled, punched and kicked a suspect who sustained a broken rib in Thompson, Man.

The Independent Investigation Unit was obligated to investigate the March 2018 incident since the arrested suspect sustained a serious injury during the course of police's involvement, said a news release Friday.

Police arrived at a Thompson residence on March 13 to remove the intoxicated suspect from the home. He ran away when an officer tried to apprehend him, IIU said.

Other officers chased after the fleeing suspect, tackled the man to the ground and punched and kicked him. Once in jail, he complained of pain in his rib. He was diagnosed with a broken rib.

IIU civilian director Zane Tessler determined the seven attending police officers did not subject the man to unnecessary and excessive force. It was clear the man was not willing to be detained and was bent on escaping and using force to resist arrest, the news release said.

The affected man recalled few details of his arrest. He did not know how he sustained a broken rib and whether the police were involved.

