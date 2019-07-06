Family calls for answers at protest for man who died after arrest by Winnipeg police

The sound of drums and calls of "Justice for Sean" filled the air outside the Winnipeg police headquarters Friday as dozens protested and called for answers about what happened to Sean Thompson, the father of three who died last month after an encounter with police.

"I just want to know what happened," said Erica Thompson, who confirmed it was her 30-year-old brother Sean who died on June 26. "My brother was a good guy."

About 80 people joined her and other family members at the protest to demand information about Sean's death. Indigenous members of the community sang outside the building on Smith Street, repeating calls for body cameras on Winnipeg officers.

Very few details have been released publicly about the death.

Police were called to a home on Alfred Avenue at about 2:30 a.m. June 26 after reports of a break-in.

Medical distress

They arrived and a man took off. He was found on Burrows Avenue a short time later and appeared to be in medical distress, according to a release by the Independent Investigation Unit.

The police watchdog said emergency crews arrived on Burrows and rushed the man to St. Boniface Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The IIU, which investigates all incidents involving police where people are injured or killed, has taken over the case. It has enlisted a civilian monitor through the Manitoba Police Commission to help review the case because it involves a fatality.

'Kind-hearted kid'

Cheyanne Pruden said her cousin's sudden death has shocked the family.

"This wasn't supposed to happen," Pruden said at the protest. "I want the truth, that's why we're here."

Erica said Sean had some prior run-ins with law enforcement, but he didn't deserve to die.

"He was a kind-hearted kid, you know, he was a family guy," she said, adding he leaves behind a young son, daughter and step-daughter.

Felix Thompson said he last saw his older brother Sean about 24 hours before he died.

"He told me that he loved me," Felix said through tears. "I never knew that was the last time I'd see my big brother."

Sean was a hard worker who was employed in construction for most of his adult life, said Felix.

'It doesn't make sense'

He said he's struggling to understand how his brother, who appeared healthy in the days before the incident, could just die.

"It doesn't make sense," he said. "This is about getting justice for my brother, for holding the police accountable."

The family is originally from Little Saskatchewan First Nation, and many including Sean were displaced in 2011 when a flood forced evacuations of four First Nation communities in the Interlake, said Erica.

They also have connections to Pinaymootang First Nation (also known as Fairford), where Sean was buried on Thursday near his father's grave, Erica said.

At a funeral service on Tuesday in Winnipeg, Erica said she noticed bruising all over her brother's arms and wrists. The family is frustrated with how little detail they've been provided, she said.

"They're just saying my brother collapsed," she said. "They can't get away with this. Something happened."

The IIU has told the family they can't provide any other details as the investigation is ongoing, said Erica.