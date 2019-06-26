Manitoba's police watchdog investigating death of man who broke into Winnipeg residence

Manitoba's police watchdog is calling for the public's help as it investigates the death of a man arrested after a break-in attempt.

On Wednesday, Winnipeg police responded to a call on Alfred Avenue, around 2:30 a.m., of a man breaking into a residence, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release.

The man fled the residence, but was later found on Burrows Avenue, seemingly in medical distress. An ambulance was called to bring the man to St. Boniface Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the watchdog said.

The IIU, which investigates all incidents involving police where someone is injured or killed, will enlist a civilian monitor through the Manitoba Police Commission because the matter involves a fatality.

Boy carrying hatchet

The watchdog is also requesting the public's help regarding an incident last week where a 14-year-old boy was injured.

The IIU was notified by police on June 20 that a boy carrying a hatchet was acting aggressively in the bus loop in front of Kildonan Place Mall.

The boy was injured while being arrested. He was taken to the Children's Hospital for an elbow fracture.

The police watchdog is asking anyone with information or video footage of either of the incidents to come forward. The IIU can be reached at 1-844-667-6060.

