Police watchdog clears officers after boy, 14, hurt during arrest

Winnipeg police were justified in their use of force during an arrest that left a 14-year-old boy with a fractured elbow, the Manitoba police watchdog says.

Police were called about a boy being assaulted by another boy with a hatchet at the bus loop in front of Kildonan Place shopping centre on June 20, 2019.

Two officers who answered the call found a boy with a hatchet, took him to the ground, and struggled with him as he resisted arrest, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release.

Once he was in custody, the boy complained of pain in his right arm and was taken to Children's Hospital, where the fractured elbow was treated.

As part of its investigation, the IIU viewed surveillance video from the mall and Winnipeg Transit. Investigators were also helped by a witness.

Investigators determined the officers' use of force to gain control of the boy and prevent him from using the hatchet was reasonable and justified.

No information was provided on the condition of the boy who was assaulted.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba looks into any incident where a serious injury happens and police are involved.