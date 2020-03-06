Police watchdog investigating RCMP officer who ended vehicle chase by shooting tire

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating an RCMP officer who shot a suspect's tire during a chase this week.

Around 12:45 p.m. on Monday, RCMP officers responded to a call about a distraught man with a gun, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said in a news release on Friday.

Mounties said they were told the man left a residence in a vehicle, which officers found and pursued in the area of the Perimeter Highway near Pipeline Road. The release said one of the officers fired a shot into the vehicle's tire, causing it to stop.

No one was injured in the incident. RCMP reported the incident to the watchdog later the same day, the release said.