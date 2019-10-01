Man dies one week after being arrested, police watchdog investigating

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU), which examines all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba, is investigating after a man died following an interaction with police. (CBC)

The province's police watchdog is investigating the death of a 27-year-old man, who died after being arrested last week.

According to a media release from the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), around 12:42 a.m. on Sep. 23, police officers responded to a call near the Manitoba Legislative Building, to check up on a man who was yelling and seemed confused.

When police found the man near the bank of the Assiniboine River, the man confronted them "and officers used force in attempting to take him into custody." The man became unresponsive and was sent to St. Boniface Hospital in critical condition, where he was later listed in stable condition. The man died in hospital on Sep. 30 at around 7 a.m.



Because the incident involves a fatality, a request for a civilian monitor will be made to the Manitoba Police Commission. According to The Police Services Act, the civilian monitor will be in charge of the investigation.



The IIU is asking anyone who has information or video footage that may assist in the investigation to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.