No charges for Manitoba officer who used less-lethal weapon on suicidal man: police watchdog

An RCMP officer should not face any charges for firing a less-lethal projectile at a man who confronted police with two rifles and a shotgun and urged them to shoot him, Manitoba's police watchdog has ruled.

The man was injured in the July 31, 2019, incident, according to a report released Wednesday by the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba, which investigates serious incidents involving police in the province.

The shooting happened around 5:30 a.m., when RCMP were called to a home in The Pas. A man who called 911 from the home told the operator he intended to die.

Asked if he needed the police or an ambulance, the man responded "whoever's got guns," according to the investigative unit's report.

When the first two officers arrived they saw a man shouting at them from a second-storey window. As they approached the house they heard a firearm being loaded, the report said.

The officers took cover behind their police cruiser while the man came out of the house with a long-barrelled gun pointed at the ground and walked toward them. He returned to the house and shouted at the officers, "Let's do this" and "Shoot me," the report said.

A number of other officers arrived as backup to secure a perimeter around the house and negotiate with the man, later identified as a 36-year-old. An officer trained in the use of a gun that fires less-lethal sponge projectiles was also brought in.

During the standoff, the armed man was seen in possession of three separate firearms.

He went in and out of the home several times with at least one gun, ignoring commands from officers. At one point, he kneeled and pointed his gun under his chin, and later pointed it at the side of his head, the report stated.

About three hours into the incident, the man approached a yard gate with his hands in the air but then closed the gate and put his hands in his pockets.

The gate blocked the view of his waist area, where his hands were, prompting police to demand he show his hands. He ignored that demand.

Worried the man might have a concealed weapon, the officer with the lower-impact gun fired a projectile at the man's chest. The man ran back into the house.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the man came out and surrendered. He was treated for his injury — a bruise and some torn skin.

RCMP seized two .22-calibre rifles and one 12-gauge shotgun.

The man later told police he was experiencing suicidal thoughts because his ex-spouse had left, taking their children with her. It was her house where the standoff occurred.

He also told police he had not slept for days, had taken about 10 grams of cocaine over a two-day period and had been drinking tequila, rye and beer.

The incident was reported to the Independent Investigation Unit because the man's injury falls under regulations for investigation.

The IIU reviewed notes and reports from 11 witness officers, along with telephone communications with 911, photographs of the man's injuries and his firearm licence checks, photographs of the firearms, and the training records of the officer who fired the projectile.

In his report, the investigative unit's civilian director, Zane Tessler, said the actions of the officer who fired the projectile, and those of the other officers, were intended to both protect police and save the man's life.

The use of the less-lethal weapon de-escalated a potentially deadly situation, Tessler said, and he found no grounds to authorize charges against the officer who fired the weapon.

If you're experiencing suicidal thoughts or having a mental health crisis, there is help out there. Contact the Manitoba Suicide Prevention and Support Line toll-free at 1-877-435-7170 (1-877-HELP170) or the Kids Help Phone at 1-800-668-6868.

You can also text CONNECT to 686868 and get immediate support from a crisis responder through the Crisis Text Line, powered by Kids Help Phone.

Or contact Canada Suicide Prevention Service: 1-833-456-4566 (phone) | 45645 (text, 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. CT only) | crisisservicescanada.ca