Police watchdog investigating after man dies in Manitoba RCMP jail cell

Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating the death of a man in an RCMP jail cell in Selkirk.

The man was taken into custody under the Intoxicated Persons Detention Act around 3:15 a.m. Sunday and put into a cell at the station just north of Winnipeg, the Independent Investigation Unit said in a news release.

While he was in custody, other matters regarding the man came to light and resulted in further detention, the IIU release says, but it does not go into further detail.

Just after 7 p.m. Monday, officers responded to an alarm in the man's cell. He was found unresponsive and rushed to Selkirk Regional Health Centre but declared dead.

The IIU was notified of the incident shortly afterward. As the matter involves a fatality, a request for a civilian monitor will be made to the Manitoba Police Commission.

No additional information is being provided at this time as the incident remains under investigation.

